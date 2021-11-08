Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $123,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $51.77 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.