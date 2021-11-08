Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of SLR Investment worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 214,586 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $816.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

