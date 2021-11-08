Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 10,292 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 86.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $337.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.87 and a 52 week high of $347.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

