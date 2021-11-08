Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $412,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $6,827,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $267.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.03 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

