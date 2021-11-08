Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$45.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.75.

Shares of PPL opened at C$42.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

