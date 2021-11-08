TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TUIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

