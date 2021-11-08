Turing (TWKS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $30.65 on Monday. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

