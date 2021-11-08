Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.