Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

