Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by XN Exponent Advisors LLC

XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 5.6% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $117,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.19 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

