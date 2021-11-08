UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 121,643 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 31,637.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 290,751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

JHG stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $48.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.