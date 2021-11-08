UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 33,400 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

