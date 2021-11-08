UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 9,721 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after acquiring an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.56.

NYSE LAD opened at $328.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.78 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

