UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of CyberArk Software worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

CYBR opened at $194.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $201.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.