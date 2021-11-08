UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after buying an additional 90,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN opened at $161.27 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

