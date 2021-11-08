UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,276 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Bandwidth worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAND. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

