UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €187.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HNR1. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €172.03 ($202.38).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €163.90 ($192.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €149.98. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

