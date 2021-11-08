UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

ETR:SHL opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 1 year high of €62.18 ($73.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

