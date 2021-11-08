Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $64.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.21. 605,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,196. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

