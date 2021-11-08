Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações stock remained flat at $$2.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,063. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultrapar Participações stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.