Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NYSE UGP remained flat at $$2.28 during midday trading on Monday. 1,173,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,063. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultrapar Participações stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

