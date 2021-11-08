UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CAO David Carl Odgers Sells 100 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CAO David Carl Odgers sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $10,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.68. 165,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,980. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.32 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 41.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

