Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Chairman Kevin A. Plank Sells 336,899 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

