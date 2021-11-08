Unibright Market Cap Hits $339.52 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $339.52 million and $3.09 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00224339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00095347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

