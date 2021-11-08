Unibright Market Cap Hits $339.52 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003313 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $339.52 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00224339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00095347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

