United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,906,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

