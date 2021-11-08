Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.77

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 1233136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after acquiring an additional 362,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.