Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on URG. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

