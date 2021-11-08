Vabble Price Tops $0.0211 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $155,347.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00232016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00097389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

