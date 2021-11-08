Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.87

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $112.28 million and approximately $775,357.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00078374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00081705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00097202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,410.66 or 0.99849559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,752.75 or 0.07039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00020501 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 128,613,959 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

