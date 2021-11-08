Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $26.25. Valhi shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.89.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 4,870.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.