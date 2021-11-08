Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $26.25. Valhi shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 4,870.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

