VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 273,631 shares.The stock last traded at $20.57 and had previously closed at $20.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 335,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 487,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 289,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

