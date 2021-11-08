Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.96

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.96 and last traded at $167.34, with a volume of 20195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

