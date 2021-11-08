Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,072. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $133.45 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

