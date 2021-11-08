Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.39. 150,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,575. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

