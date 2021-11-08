Vanguard Group Inc. Has $37.12 Million Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $37,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 685,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 599,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE BSAC opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

