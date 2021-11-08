Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,923,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kadmon worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kadmon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kadmon by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 491.38%. Research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

