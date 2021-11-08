Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,582,061 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.56% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $36,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

