Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.26% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $37,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RADI opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

