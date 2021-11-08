Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 12,017 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $35,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NKTX opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.44. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

