Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $57,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.79. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $163.18 and a twelve month high of $220.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

