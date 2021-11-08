Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.67% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $91,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 192,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,941,000 after acquiring an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.