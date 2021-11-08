Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.37 and a twelve month high of $258.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

