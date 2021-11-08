Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,828,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.75. 66,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

