Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,746 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

