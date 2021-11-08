Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $242.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $178.08 and a 1 year high of $243.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

