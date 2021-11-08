Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $80.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

