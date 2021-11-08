Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,137.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and $16,137.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $16.68 or 0.00024710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00078374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00081705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00097202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,410.66 or 0.99849559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,752.75 or 0.07039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00020501 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 801,645 coins and its circulating supply is 657,030 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

