Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $620,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 137,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,866. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.