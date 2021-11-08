Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,010,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

